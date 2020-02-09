Charles-Étienne Chrétien top Canadian at Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Early last week Canadian Cycling Magazine pointed out that Israel Start-Up Nation was sending all its Canadians to Australia’s Jayco Herald Sun Tour. What CCM didn’t know until the start of the race was that there was a fifth Canadian racing the five-stage, 2.1-rated competition in the state of Victoria: Charles-Étienne Chrétien of Aevolo, the smartly-clad, American Continental development squad headed by Michael Creed. The 20-year-old was the top Canadian, 12th overall, and came third in the young rider competition.

Chrétien, who plied his trade witn Silber in 2018 and Japanese outfit Interpro Cycling Academy in 2019, was in the Sun Tour’s Stage 2 and 3 breakaways, the second alongside compatriot Guillaume Boivin on Israel Start-Up. He was hoping to crash the top-10 on Saturday’s penultimate stage that ended with the Mount Buller climb, but he kept his place. James Piccoli was top Canadian on Mount Buller, eighth place to winner and new Jayco Herald Sun Tour champion, Jai Hindley of Sunweb.

“I’m looking forward to deliver something and head back home with a good GC position. The guys did an amazing work keeping me safe yesterday, and I hope I can help the fast guys getting a good result today.” ~ Charles-Étienne Chrétien #suntour #jhst #letsgochamp pic.twitter.com/MPkGAkZHYh — Aevolo Cycling (@Aevolo_Cycling) February 9, 2020

Last season was the first year Chrétien missed the World Championships since 2016. He has started two editions of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal and one in Québec as a member of Team Canada. Last season he came 12th in both the road race and time trial of the Canadian National Championships.

All five Canadians who started the race finished it in Melbourne on Sunday inside the top-35.

2020 Jayco Herald Sun Tour Final GC

1) Jai Hindley (Australia/Sunweb) 14:50:23

2) Sebastian Berwick (Australia/St. George) +0:17

3) Damian Howson (Australia/Mitchelton-Scott) +0:36

12) Charles-Étienne Chrétien (Canada/Aevolo) +3:29

15) Alexander Cataford (Canada/Isreal Start-Up Nation) +6:21

31) Ben Perry (Canada/Isreal Start-Up Nation) +15:55

34) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Isreal Start-Up Nation) +17:46

35) James Piccoli (Canada/Isreal Start-Up Nation) +18:23