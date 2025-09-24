Charlie Kirk decal on Chloé Dygert’s bike raises eyebrows at TT worlds

Chloé Dygert’s ride at the UCI Women’s World Championships time trial in Rwanda on Tuesday included a detail that quickly caught attention: a sticker on her frame referencing U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The decal read, “I stand for the truth. I stand with Charlie Kirk.” The image, shared widely on Twitter by cycling commentator @nairoingreen, prompted immediate discussion.

Many cycling followers also asked if she was breaking the rules for making a political statement. Some mentioned the words of the UCI earlier this month. After protests at the Vuelta a Espana, the governing body said that politics and sport should remain separate. The statement following pro-Palestinian activists disrupted several stages in Spain. In fact, the final stage in Madrid was neutralized and podium ceremonies were cancelled.

Just wondering if the “I stand for the truth. I stand with Charlie Kirk.” sticker on Chloe Dygerts bike conforms with the whole “no politics in sports” thing.@UCI_cycling @DLappartient @usacycling pic.twitter.com/nrt2D9O5wm — #SiempreGino (@NairoInGreen) September 24, 2025

“The UCI reiterates the fundamental importance of the political neutrality of sports organizations within the Olympic Movement, as well as the unifying and pacifying role of sport,” the release read.

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was an American right-wing activist who frequently visited colleges to debate students. He was assassinated on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University.

This isn’t the first time Dygert has attracted attention for her political views. In 2020, she faced backlash for liking certain posts on social media. The tweets she liked were labelled discriminatory and transphobic. She later apologized.

Dygert suffered a horrific crash at the 2020 world championships in Imola. That day, she lost control on a high-speed descent, rode into a guardrail, and flew over it, tumbling down the embankment. She sustained a gruesome gash that required surgery and years of painful recovery.

Since then, Dygert has fought through repeated surgeries, scar tissue complications, and even a battle with Epstein-Barr virus. She went on to win the world time trial title in 2023 and also took podiums at the 2024 worlds, along with an Olympic bronze.

At the TT in Kigali, she finished 9th. The UCI has not commented about her decal despite the attention drawn to it on social media.