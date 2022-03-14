Check out Brandon McNulty’s phenomenal numbers in his winning attack at Paris-Nice

UAE’s Brandon McNulty gave a masters class on how to time your attack on Thursday at Stage 5 of Paris-Nice. The American, who was behind on the overall, got into an early move which eventually would grow to 10 riders. Once the race settled, it was clear the winner would come from that break, with the GC leaders content to duke it amongst themselves in the main group.

The break was working well, but with 39 km to go, some riders decided to try and shake things up and reduce the numbers. After a flurry of attacks, there was the classic moment in a race: the lull on the Col de la Mur. It was there that McNulty launched, and created a gap that almost reached two minutes. The American would go onto win the biggest race of his career.

His numbers are incredible. When he started his attack, the peak was 1200 watts. Following his move, for the next 20 minutes he keeps 431 watts. On the final climb he holds 420 watts. He absolutely crushed the stage, and he has the numbers to prove it.

Brandon McNulty soloed for stage win at Paris-Nice. He escaped for 1:01:25 – 39 km. McNulty was not content with first place with minimal time gap, so he went at high pace until the end. Last ascent (13:29) at almost same power as solo part of Col de la Mure (17:25). #ParisNice pic.twitter.com/CQp8DE3Dgb — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) March 10, 2022

If you missed the race, you can watch his winning move below.