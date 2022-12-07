Check out Egan Bernal’s absolutely monster training ride

The winner of the 2019 Tour de France, Colombian Egan Bernal and his miraculous return to training is going well, it seems. On Tuesday, he went on a 270 km, seven hour ride averaging just under 40 km/h. That includes 2,575 m of elevation. Bernal went on on the little jaunt with Ineos-Grenadiers teammate Brand Rivera and some Colombian pros.

In January, Egan Bernal hit a bus while he was on a training ride. It left him in critical condition in the ICU.

The Colombian suffered 20 different fractures in the life-threatening wipeout. Bernal was said to have been riding over 60 km/h when he hit the bus.

Bernal underwent a series of emergency surgeries, amid concerns that he might not even be able to walk, let alone ride. Gradually he began a long rehabilitation program that included walking on a treadmill, and eventually upgraded to riding an indoor bike. Following extensive physiotherapy, he took his first ride outside in March. “The happiest day of my life,” Bernal posted on Instagram. “After two months and twenty broken bones, here I am, and I want more!”

He returned to racing in August but of course hasn’t quite hit the same form he had before the accident. Bernal raced the Tour of Denmark, finishing the first four stages and dropping out of the last. He of course has a way to go before he gets back to his TdF-winning form. He also raced the Tour of Germany, quitting after the fourth stage, then jumped into the Giro della Toscana – Memorial Alfredo Martini. His last race of the year was the Coppa Sabatini – Gran Premio città di Peccioli, where he took a solid 28th.

Although he still has lots of work to do for next year, it sure looks like he’s ramping up his training this winter judging by the ride he posted on Strava, it’s going well.