Check out the Tudor timepiece the winners of the GP Québec et Montréal won

UCI points, cash, and glory are great—but nothing beats a sweet timepiece. Tudor—which is already heavily involved in cycling through a pro team and official timing at various races—also gifted a timepiece to the winners of the Grand Prix Cyclistes de Québec et Montréal.

Julian Alaphilippe (of Tudor Pro Cycling) and Team UAE Emirates rider Brandon McNulty each received a Pelagos FXD Chrono. For the Frenchman, this adds to his growing collection of Tudor watches—he already owns four!

The Pelagos FXD Chrono features a 43mm black carbon composite case and a black fabric strap, and all members of the Tudor Pro Cycling team receive one. It’s a nice perk for the riders—the watch retails for $7,110.

The ones Alaphilippe and McNulty won are special editions. For the Grand Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal, each watch is engraved on the back with the races’ logos and the year to commemorate the victor’s win.

On Saturday, Alaphilippe took a brilliant victory for Tudor—his first with the squad since joining this year from Soudal Quick-Step. Before the race, he spoke about his new team:

“For me, it was a good moment in my career to join a project like Tudor Pro Cycling,” he said. “It’s really grown fast over the last few years, but with a solid base and big ambition. For me, it’s a really good feeling to keep my role as a leader, but also to help the young guys coming from the development team.”

The Frenchman made the winning move—then played it cool. Alberto Bettiol, Alaphilippe, and Pavel Sivakov attacked at the foot of Montagne. Alaphilippe then surged away from them, taking an impressive win.

On Sunday, it was all Team UAE. The favourite, Tadej Pogačar, got away with McNulty. Pogačar attacked a group of four—including Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) and Louis Barré (Intermarché-Wanty).

Ultimately, the two UAE riders pulled clear and crossed the line together. Pogačar, ever the champion, let his American teammate take the win—and the Tudor watch!

“We rode the last lap together,” Pogačar said. “It was even more beautiful than last year when I arrived solo.”

