Check out the winter gear game on this famous parking enforcement officer
She's set for the coldest of daysPhoto by: PEO Erin Urquhart @TPS_BikeHar
Toronto parking enforcement officer Erin Urquhart may be one of the most famous people in her job. She’s become a TikTok celebrity for her daily videos of ticketing cars that park in bike lanes. She’s also created a lot of awareness for the dos and donts of parking in general.
Urquhart rides all-year long for her job, and as such, she has to be prepared for the cold temperatures. She posted a video on Friday of how she gets ready, and it’s a great informational tool for people who want to ride in the winter. Her layering up and balaclava style is 10/10.
As all of you who have followed me for a while, know I ride in the winter but the people of @TikTokCanada seemed to be really interested in it. Here’s a little video I did prepping for a cold day out on the road! #bikeTO #TikTok #winterriding pic.twitter.com/1cuXaCcaHr
— PEO Erin Urquhart (@TPS_BikeHart) December 2, 2021