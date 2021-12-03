Check out the winter gear game on this famous parking enforcement officer

Toronto parking enforcement officer Erin Urquhart may be one of the most famous people in her job. She’s become a TikTok celebrity for her daily videos of ticketing cars that park in bike lanes. She’s also created a lot of awareness for the dos and donts of parking in general.

Urquhart rides all-year long for her job, and as such, she has to be prepared for the cold temperatures. She posted a video on Friday of how she gets ready, and it’s a great informational tool for people who want to ride in the winter. Her layering up and balaclava style is 10/10.