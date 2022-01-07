Check out this wild Keirin race in Japan…in the snow!

Keirin is a track discipline, which in Japanese translates to “racing cycle.” It’s a specialized form of racing in which track riders sprint for the win after a speed-controlled start behind a motorized pacer bike.

Its roots date back to 1948, when the sport was created as a gambling event. Although it eventually caught on in the West, it only became a official Olympic event at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia. Races are typically 1.5 km, which is six laps on a 250 m track. The format is simple: the pacer begins at 30 km/h then increases to 50 km/h for the third lap. The riders are constantly jockeying for position at this point, trying to get the best spot before the racing really begins. The pacer leaves the track at 750 m and then all Hell breaks loose for the riders.

In Japan, going to a Keirin race is much like going to a horse or dog race…except it’s people on bikes. The races there start with the riders parading to the start line, bowing once as they enter the track and once as they position their track bikes for the start. Each rider has an easily identifiable coloured jersey and number so it’s easy for the gamblers to place their bets.

Keirin is so popular in Japan there are even schools dedicated to the sport. Europeans and North Americans have even attended them to get better at the event.

Yearly reminder about how much money is in Japanese keirin racing…the winner of the year end Keirin Grand Prix won just under $900,000 USD pic.twitter.com/TDCNqqz0hh — Chris (@Vlaanderen90) December 30, 2021

The races can get pretty animated, especially once the pacer takes off. Riders will use their elbows, helmets, and shoulders to push other riders out the way, doing everything they can to try and cross the finish line.

Of course, with all those headbutts and elbow-throwing, you can imagine that not every rider will end up crossing the line fully upright.

Check out the video below to watch just how intense the racing is. Not only are they going full speed…but it’s snowing! Watch the whole thing…right until the end.