Checking in with the Canadians at the Tour de France Femmes

Stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes just wrapped up, and the GC battle is heating up. Mauritian champ Kim Le Court has been riding a dream Tour — but Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma are right behind her in the GC. The next two days will be tough, but thrilling for spectators.

Five Canadians are racing this year. National champion Alison Jackson and Magdeleine Vallières are back with their EF Education–Cannondale team. Jackson has been on fire, getting into multiple breakaways and chasing sprint points.

Her teammate, Vallières, from Sherbrooke, has been showing off her climbing prowess — always present when the road tilts upward. On Wednesday, she delivered a strong result, finishing eighth in the GC group. This is her fourth Tour. After Stage 7, she sits 27th overall — and could move up with more big rides.

Playing the smart and patient race 🫡 Top🔟 for Sarah Van Dam 🙌with Kristýna Burlová and Franziska Brausse just behind in 12th & 13th. A strong showing from the team today! 📸 Sprint Cycling#TDFF2025 @WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/no3Xg6MiYC — CERATIZIT Pro Cycling (@ceratizit_wnt) July 29, 2025

Sarah Van Dam, riding for WorldTour squad Ceratizit, has also impressed this season in one-day and stage races. She took a fantastic 10th place on Stage 4, right in the mix during the gallop to the line. The Victoria native also raced the Giro, with some fine results. Before that, she took 6th overall at the Tour of Britain.

Kiara Lylyk, of Winspace–Orange Seal, is doing her first Tour. She had some brutal luck on Stage 3 — with 30 km to go, a police motorcycle suddenly stopped in front of her.

“It’s not my dream Tour debut, but I’m trying to stay positive and soak up the experience,” she said. “I came in feeling under the weather and only now started to feel more like myself. But running into the back of a moto didn’t help. The level here is unreal unless you’ve experienced it. I hope one day to come back and fight at the front — that still feels a bit far away.”

Her teammate Nadia Gontova is also riding her first Tour de France Femmes.

“It’s going well,” she said. “It’s super exciting being part of the race, and the crowds are really incredible. I’ve had some bad luck the last few stages, but I’m enjoying the learning experience and hoping to have good legs in the mountains.”

Gontova had a strong ride Friday, finishing with Vallières, just outside of the top-30 on a tough day. She’s now 37th overall.

You can watch the Tour de France Femmes on FloBikes, and check back with Canadian Cycling Magazine for reports after each stage. Allez les femmes canadiennes!