Chloé Dygert finishes Stage 8 just 7 seconds inside time limit

Chloé Dygert’s Tour de France Femmes nearly ended on the slopes of the Col de la Madeleine. On Saturday’s queen stage, the American crossed the line just seven seconds inside the time cut. She was utterly spent and clutching her left leg.

It’s the same leg she injured badly in a horrific crash at the 2020 world championships in Imola. That day, she lost control on a high-speed descent. The American veered into a guardrail, and flew over it, tumbling down the embankment. The result: a gruesome gash that required surgery, and years of painful recovery.

Since then, Dygert’s fought through repeated surgeries. She’s had scar tissue complications, and even a battle with Epstein-Barr virus.

Amazingly, she came back to win the world time trial title in 2023. She also took podiums at the 2024 worlds and an Olympic bronze.

But Stage 8 was another brutal test. Dygert finished the 112-km mountain stage 45 minutes behind Pauline Ferrand-Prévot. That was just enough to avoid elimination. She had a mere seven seconds to spare. But she lived to fight another day. The Tour de France Femmes wraps up Sunday.

Cycling is a blood tough sport. And on Saturday, Dygert showed the kind of grit that defines a champion.