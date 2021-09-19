Chris Anker Sørensen dies after being hit by driver while riding in Belgium

The world of pro cycling is in shock Saturday after Chris Anker Sørensen was hit by a driver while riding in Belgium. The 37-year-old former professional racer was in Belgium to commentate the upcoming world championships for TV 2 Sport.

Reports from TV 2 Sport say Sørensen was out riding in the area around Zeebrugge when he was knocked off his bike by the driver of a delivery van. The popular Danish rider succumbed to his injuries.

Cyclists around the world quickly responded with their condolences and memories of Sørensen.

“It’s absolutely awful news. One lacks words. He was a beloved cycling enthusiast and reporter and former cyclist who lost his life far too soon. It affects us all. No matter how closely we know him,” Martin Petersen, director of the Danish Cycling Union told TV2.

Sørensen’s professional career spanned from 2005 through to 2018. Since retiring, he has been commentating for Danish television.

Among Sørensen’s victories, his win at the eighth stage of the 2010 Giro d’Italia stands out as the riders highest achievement. He was also the Danish road champion and raced 12 Grand Tours, including five Tour de France appearances. His highest result in the French Grand Tour was a 14th in 2012.