Chris Froome airlifted after serious crash

It hasn’t been a good 24 hours for Israel–Premier Tech. After a protest nearly took the team out at the Vuelta a España, more bad news has followed: Chris Froome, winner of multiple Grand Tours, suffered a serious crash while training in Toulon. In a statement, Israel–Premier Tech confirmed that no other riders or drivers were involved, but said Froome’s injuries are extensive.

Please join us in wishing @chrisfroome well and a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/G8folPRDrT — Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) August 28, 2025

The 2019 crash

In 2019, Froome’s career suffered a major setback following a training accident ahead of the Critérium du Dauphiné, in which he sustained multiple fractures, including a broken femur and pelvis. He has never fully returned to the level he reached before that crash.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Froome, 40, was conscious when he arrived at the hospital and able to communicate with medical personnel.

He is scheduled to undergo back surgery on Thursday. The Israel–Premier Tech rider, whose contract runs out at the end of the year, is likely to sit out the rest of the season as he recovers.

Earlier this year, Froome fractured his collarbone at the UAE Tour.

Froome, a four-time Tour de France champion, claimed his first yellow jersey in 2013 and added three consecutive victories from 2015 to 2017. He also won the Giro d’Italia once, and the Vuelta a España twice.