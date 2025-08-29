Chris Froome injury update after brutal crash

Some promising news for multiple Tour de France winner Chris Froome after a terrible crash in training.

According to his team, his surgery was a success.

Everything went according to plan, Froome’s team posted on X. “Chris will remain in hospital to recover under the supervision of his medical team. He is still in good spirits and grateful for the excellent care.”

Froome was seriously injured on Thursday while training in Toulon, France. According to French outlet L’Équipe, he was conscious.

According to the French newspaper, it is doubtful Froome will race again this season, although his team has not confirmed this.

His contract with Israel–Premier Tech ends this year, which makes cycling fans wonder if this is his last dance. At 40, he is definitely getting up there for a pro male cyclist.

After a successful career which included four Tours de France, a Giro d’Italia and two Vuelta a Españas, things were seriously derailed in 2019. It was then he had a bad crash ahead of the Critérium du Dauphiné. The British rider sustained multiple fractures, including a broken femur and pelvis. He has never fully returned to the level he reached before that accident.

Earlier this year, he also crashed at the UAE Tour, breaking his collarbone.