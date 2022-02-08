Chris Froome is selling $100 t-shirts

The former Tour de France winner, Chris Froome, has launched a high-end fashion clothing line and good news, you can buy them! The collection is called “One pedal at a time.”

The seven-time Grand Tour winner, announced a new range of clothes, which has been made in collaboration with Miami-based designer Fabrice Tardieu. “A laid back, luxury, cycling-inspired sportwear collection focused on providing meticulously handcrafted garments designed with fine finishing in mind while combining comfort and modern day ath-leisure wear! Now shipping,” the cyclist tweeted.

Introducing the #OnePedalAtATime capsule collection! An exclusive collab between myself and Miami based fashion designer Fabrice Tardeau pic.twitter.com/ziHjuQyr6g — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) February 7, 2022

There’s a variety of clothes available, including a $90 (all prices in USD) t-shirt, a or a $105 long sleeve T-shirt, as well as $125 track pants.

There’s also a smashing $220 hoodie, called, appropriately the “Froome Bike Grey Hoodie.”

Good news as well, there are payment plans available for each of the items.