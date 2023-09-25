Chris Froome posted a hilarious and slightly bizarre Bentley ASMR-inspired video

Chris Froome hasn’t won a lot of races this season, but it seems as if he won the Interent on Monday. You may have seen that Bentley video doing the rounds on the ‘net. In August the British automaker released a video of model in a black dress using ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) on some of the features of the luxury car. These types of videos have become popular on the Internet. The sounds of cutting soap with a knife, for example. People love ’em.

So in the Bentley ad, they tried to to do the same thing.

The roar of the engine, the sound of fingernails on glass or grill, they are all supposed to be soothing to hear, because ASMR.

Of course, like so many well-intended yet stupid commercials, this one went right into the cringe zone, with everyone making fun of it on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

That list now includes four-time Tour de France winner, Chris Froome. In his parody of the original clip, he takes his Factor bike and mocks the Bentley spot. “Factor,” he seductively whispers, as he flicks the spokes, or tacks on his phone. Why he made the spot, we will never know. It is sort of funny, tbh.

It is something that needs to be seen to be believed, so check it out below.