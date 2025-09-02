Chris Froome’s crash was way worse than originally reported

Chris Froome was seriously injured on Thursday while training in Toulon, France, and although his injuries were serious, it could have been far worse—even dire.

The Brit had a horror crash when he hit his pedal on a curb while training at 50 km/h and went headfirst into a sign.

Froome, 40, was airlifted to the hospital in Toulon on Thursday after suffering a collapsed lung, a break in his back, and five broken ribs.

However, he also had a potentially life-threatening injury, his wife Michelle Froome said. According to a piece in The Times, physicians saw that he also suffered a pericardial rupture while undergoing surgery. A pericardial rupture is a tear in the pericardium. That is the sac surrounding the heart. The injury is often caused by blunt or penetrating chest trauma. It can lead to the heart protruding through the tear, potentially causing life-threatening complications.

“It was obviously a lot more serious than just some broken bones. He’s fine, but it’s going to be a long recovery process,” she said. “He won’t be riding a bike for a while. Chris is happy for you to share this because everyone needs to understand what is going on.”

His team said that the surgery was a success. “We can confirm that Chris has successfully undergone surgery following his recent injuries,” a statement from his Israel – Premier Tech team read. “The procedures went as planned, and he is currently recovering in hospital under the care of his medical team.”

It is clear that he won’t be racing anymore this season. And possibly ever again. This is the last year of his contract with the ProTeam. At 40, he is definitely up there for a male pro cyclist.

Froome is a four-time Tour de France champion. He took his first yellow jersey in 2013. After that, he had three more consecutive victories from 2015 to 2017. He also won the Giro d’Italia once. And the Vuelta a España twice.

Six years ago, however, Froome’s career suffered a major setback following a training accident ahead of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Afterward, he sustained multiple fractures, including a broken femur and pelvis. He has never fully returned to the level he reached before that crash.