Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are the latest celebrities spotted on ebikes

Celebrities seem to love ebikes, and Chris Hemsworth is no exception. The Thor actor and his wife, Elsa Pataky, demonstrated that you can still look good wearing a helmet while riding your expensive city cruiser.

On Mar. 3, the couple took out their matching Cube ebikes for a ride in Sidney Australia. Pataky rode a Cube’s 2020 Reaction Hybrid, a 1x hardtail recreation e-mountain bike. Hemsworth rode a 2021 Cube Reaction Hybrid Pro 500 29 Allroad ebike, which Cube describes as, “the Swiss Army knife of Bosch e-bikes.”

Pataky's 2020 Cube Reaction Hybrid Hemsworh's Cube Reaction Hybrid Pro 500 29 Allroad

They also wore matching helmets, something many other celebrity ebike riders don’t do. Though they were only going for a casual city ride, the couple were advertising the importance of brain injury safety—a topic that is very relevant to March’s concussion awareness month. The black Spade multi-sport helmets came with brims to keep the bright Australian sun out of their eyes.

Cycling in Australia

Hemsworth has been spotted cycling many times before, often with his three children. The Australian actor appears to have a garage full of bikes—he’s been photographed ridding a Cannondale hybrid, a mini ebike, a city cruiser and a Merida hybrid. He also seems to enjoy mountain bikes, as he was spotted in 2020 riding a Scott Ransom with his kids.

The actor recently posted photos of an 80s themed party he attended, full of mask-free celebrities. He subsequently faced backlash from many fans, while others argued they were being too harsh as Australia (where he held the gathering) has had under 20 daily COVID cases since October. Regardless of regulations, in Australia (and most countries) cycling is still thankfully a pretty non-controversial pandemic activity, so Hemsworth has not gotten any negative press for it yet.