Chris King rolls out new MTN30 AL alloy wheels

Chris King is adding a new alloy mountain wheelset to their lineup with the launch of the MTN30 AL. Known for their meticulously built carbon wheels and signature hubs, the Portland-based brand set out to create a trail wheel that balances ride quality, durability and price—without cutting corners on craftsmanship.

Available in 29”, 27.5” and mixed (MX) wheel setups, the MTN30 AL uses a 30 mm internal rim width—right in line with modern trail and all-mountain riding standards. The rims are precision-sleeved, tubeless-ready and feature a pronounced bead designed to improve tire sidewall support.

Made in the U.S.A.

One of the standout features here is the construction. The rims are made in the U.S.A. They’re built to order at Chris King’s Oregon headquarters. Every wheel is laced with Sapim Race spokes to King’s Boost Centerlock, Boost 6-Bolt, or Superboost hubs. Hubs areavailable in all the signature Chris King color options.

Weighing in at 595g (29”) and 565g (27.5”) per rim, the complete wheelset starts at 2080 g with brass nipples. As you’d expect from King, the hubs come backed by their lifetime warranty, while the rims include a two-year warranty plus a lifetime crash replacement program for the original owner.

Ride quality focused, price tag lowered

According to Chris King’s wheel product manager, Greg Hudson, this project started with a simple ask: build an alloy wheel that still rides like a King. “It took a lot of ride testing and lab work to hit that balance,” Hudson says. “We landed on a wheel that feels connected, smooth, and durable without being overly stiff.”

The MTN30 AL is aimed squarely at trail and aggressive all-mountain riders who want a quality U.S.-built alloy wheelset. Without the price tag of carbon. It’s positioned as a premium alloy option that keeps King’s legacy of precision and serviceability intact.

Available now

The MTN30 AL is shipping now through authorized Chris King dealers. With a blend of proven durability, everyday ride quality and U.S.-made craftsmanship, it’s a compelling new option for riders looking to invest in a wheelset that’s built to last. Word from Chris King is the wheels should start at about $1800.