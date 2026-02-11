Cian Uijtdebroeks medical update after crash in Spain

There have been a bunch of crashes in the pro peloton that have derailed several riders’ springs. Mads Pedersen crashed during the first stage of the Volta Comunitat Valenciana, and after the crash, Lidl-Trek confirmed it would put the world champ out of racing for a bit.

“Mads Pedersen suffered a fracture of the left wrist and right collarbone in the crash on day one at Volta Comunitat Valenciana, which will be operated on tomorrow,” the team posted.

Pedersen said, “This is not the best start to the year. But I’ll be back,” on Instagram Stories.

Fellow Dane Jonas Vingegaard also had some bad luck—albeit not in a race. The multiple Grand Tour winner crashed while training—and then got sick. It threw a curve to his racing debut.

“I was really looking forward to returning to the UAE Tour and am therefore disappointed that we have had to make this decision. However, the combination of the crash and subsequent illness made it necessary. It is better to fully recover first so that I can then focus on my next goals,” he said.

Then there was Movistar’s Belgian star, Cian Uijtdebroeks. The 22-year-old pro—and bf of world champ Magdeleine Vallières Mills—took a spill during Stage 3 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

His team said that after further medical evaluation and diagnostic tests, a fissure to the radial head of the left elbow has been identified, requiring active rest.

Hopefully it’s not too bad. By the way, if you’re a fan of cycling romances—here’s a charming clip of asking who the Sherbrooke, Que. native thinks the best male cyclist in the world is. And no, it ain’t Tadej Pogačar.