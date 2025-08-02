Ciccone solos to victory at Clásica San Sebastián

Giulio Ciccone (Lidl–Trek) took a brilliant solo win Saturday at the 2025 Clásica San Sebastián, attacking on the steep slopes of the Murgil-Tontorra and holding off the chasers to win by nine seconds.

The Italian bridged to a faltering Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates) on the final climb, then dropped him with a well-timed surge. UAE had tried to control the race, but their plan unraveled when del Toro cracked and teammate Jan Christen couldn’t respond. Ciccone, back racing after a serious crash at the Giro d’Italia, paced himself smartly and celebrated his first win of the season with restraint.

Christen came home second, nine seconds back, with Belgium’s Maxim Van Gils (Lotto Dstny) rounding out the podium at 19 seconds.

The lone Canadian, Oakville, Ont.’s Michael Leonard (INEOS – Grenadiers) finished 100th.

