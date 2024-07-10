Clara Emond on her incredible Giro win: ‘It feels really special’

Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges’ Clara Emond clinched her first pro win in spectacular fashion, riding 40 km solo to victory at the Giro d’Italia Women. In addition to claiming the Stage 4 win, she also secured the blue jersey for best climber.

Emond caught up with the early breakaway and then dropped them at the summit of the San Marino climb, after 94 km of racing.

Aggressive and on the attack

“Today, the goal was to be super aggressive and bounce back from the last stages,” Clara said. “We didn’t have the beginning of the tour we wanted, so we took a chance early on, kept attacking, and at some point, it paid off. I knew on the climb that if I gained a small advantage there, I could hold on, but I expected the others to catch up. They never did. I really started to believe in it on the last climb. It feels really special to claim my first win here at the Giro.”

EF-Oatly-Cannondale’s directeur sportif Daniel Foder noted he could see Emond was on a mission when she caught the break and ultimately took off solo.

On a mission to win

“I’m thrilled that she managed to stay ahead and clinch that win,” Foder said. “We knew at the top of the San Marino climb that there wasn’t much flat for the rest of the stage, so there wouldn’t be much drafting benefit; she should just maintain her pace as fast and steady as possible. No one could keep up. Carmen, our other DS, guided her through all the climbs and descents. Today, it just clicked. It was phenomenal. Today was really about seizing the moment, showing courage, and taking a risk. Clara gave her all. It shows that with commitment, belief, and willingness to take risks, you can achieve great things.”

The 27-year-old newcomer to cycling has been a pro for just two years. She began racing during the COVID-19 pandemic as a hobby while working as a lawyer.

“This win is my first ever, so it feels incredible,” Clara said. “I’m really pleased that I was able to demonstrate what I can do. This will certainly boost my confidence. I started cycling later than other riders, and I always lacked that confidence, so I think this will help me build both self-assurance and team confidence.”

The Giro d’Italia Women resumes tomorrow with a challenging 108-km stage from Frontone to Foligno.