Classics season: How many of these Dutch words do you know?

The Classics are upon us, and there are all sorts of races in the Netherlands and Belgium. The official language of the Netherlands, home of Mathieu van der Poel and Marianne Vos is Dutch.

Flemish is spoken primarily in the northern region of Belgium, known as Flanders is the language of Wout van Aert and Lotte Kopecky. This includes the provinces of Antwerp, East Flanders, Flemish Brabant, West Flanders, and the Brussels-Capital Region (though Brussels is officially bilingual, with both French and Flemish spoken).

It is a variant of Dutch, and it is the most widely spoken language in Belgium, used by the majority of the population in Flanders.

In the Wallonian region, French is the official language and is spoken by the majority of the population. Wallonia includes provinces such as Liège, Namur, Luxembourg, Hainaut, and Walloon Brabant. Former world champion Phillipe Gilbert–as you can tell by his name–is from the region.

Although many cycling fans may know the French terms a little better since they are used as loan words in English–peloton, for example–Dutch words are not as much.

Here’s a primer for some words you may see on your TV screen during the Classics.

Kop van de koers – literally, head of the race

Achtervolgers – the chasers

Klassieker – Classic race

Leeuw van Vlaanderen – The Lion of Flanders is a symbol of Flemish pride, strength, and historical autonomy, representing the region’s cultural and political identity. You’ll often see it on the Flanders flag at the side of the road during races.

Great to start tomorrow & the day after tomorrow in the polka dot jersey. Amazing support of the Belgian crowds. For a moment I thought it was a Classic race through Flanders. 😅 #RideForMore #TDF2019 (📸 @ChrisAuldPhoto & Cor Vos) pic.twitter.com/0rp4OGtxNH — Greg Van Avermaet (@GregVanAvermaet) July 6, 2019

Kasseien – Cobblestones

Polder – Flat land, often referring to sections in races like the Tour of Flanders or Paris – Roubaix

Hellingen – Hills

Muur – Wall (steep climb) as in the famous (or infamous!) Muur van Geraardsbergen

Aanval – Attack

Breuken – Breakaway

Eindsprint – Final sprint

Ronde – Tour or round (e.g., Ronde van Vlaanderen)

Vlaamse Ardennen – Flemish Ardennes (a very hilly region in Belgium, and known for some tough races)

Omloop – Loop or circuit (e.g., Omloop Het Nieuwsblad)

Ploeg – Team

Rit – Stage (in multi-day races)

Kopman – Team leader

Vlucht – Escape (a breakaway from the main group)

Bonus: Stroopwaffel: Dutch treat made of two thin waffles filled with a sweet, caramel-like syrup and bloody delicious.