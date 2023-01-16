Climbs bring plenty of action on Santos Tour Down Under’s second stage

Alexandra Manly was one of the best Australians in the 2022 WorldTour, and on Monday she snagged the second stage of the Santos Tour Down Under to pinch the leader’s jersey off of Stage 1 victor Daria Pikulik (Poland/Human Powered Health). Canadian Maggie Coles-Lyster placed 20th on Monday, which put her 20th in the GC.

After crashing on Stage 1, Canada’s Simone Boilard ( St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) did not start Stage 2.

Shorter than Sunday’s leg, Monday’s parcours focused on the Cat. 1 Mount Lofty climb peaking 10.5 km from the finish line.

Queen of the Mountain Gladys Verhulst and QOM second place Claire Steels tore away to scrap for points on North East Ridge, but at the midway point there was still no breakaway. An Italian rider from Coles-Lyster’s Zaaf outfit started a move, and soon there were 11 cyclists loose off the front, Mount Lofty drawing closer.

There were more attacks and counter attacks approaching North East Ridge, with Pikulik yo-yoing. Axelandra Manly and Amanda Spratt attacked on the climb. All the trusts and parries on the climb created a peloton of 18 that steamed towards the finish town of Uraidla, with Spratt trying to solo away. After teammate Rudy Roseman-Gannon pinned Spratt back Manly took the day’s flowers and the race lead.

Tuesday’s final stage throws the dreaded Corkscrew Hill at the riders 8 km from the finish in Campbelltown.



2023 Santos Tour Down Under Stage 2

1) Alexandra Manly (Australia/Jayco-AlUla) 2:23:33

2) Georgia Williams (New Zealand/EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) s.t.

3) Nina Buijsman (The Netherlands/Human Powered Health) s.t.

20) Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada/Zaaf) +1:38

2023 Santos Tour Down Under GC

1) Alexandra Manly (Australia/Jayco-AlUla) 5:26:20

2) Georgia Williams (New Zealand/EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) +0:08

3) Grace Brown (Australia/FDJ-Suez) s.t.

20) Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada/Zaaf) +1:52