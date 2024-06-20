Cofidis rider dropped from Tour team after signing with Visma

According to L’Équipe Axel Zingle has been removed from the Cofidis line-up for the Tour after signing with Visma – Lease a Bike for 2025. The 25-year-old is one of the great French hopes so it’s not the best news for former pro Cédric Vasseur’s squad. Vasseur made a significant effort to persuade Zingle to remain with Cofidis for a bit longer. His contract was ending in 2024, and apparently, negotiations began even before the 2023 season ended.

It was more cash that ultimately played a decisive role in Zingle’s decision. The French report says that Vasseur did everything he could, but it still wasn’t enough. As Zingle prepares to compete in the French Championships, his decision likely means he will not be selected for the Cofidis team for the Tour de France, unless he perhaps becomes the national champion on a course that suits him perfectly. Having the tricoloured jersey at the Tour is a big deal for a French team.

Zingle has five wins so far as a pro, including the 2024 Boucles de l’Aulne – Châteaulin. He also finished second overall in the GC and points at the Tour de la Provence behind Mads Pedersen.

He’s not the only homegrown talent that is leaving. Guillaume Martin may also head elsewhere.

Despite these challenges, Vasseur remains optimistic and committed to strengthening the team. “We have always adapted to changes,” he said. “Each departure is an opportunity for renewal and growth. We will continue to seek new talents and develop those already with us.”

This situation puts additional pressure on the French team at the Tour de France. Like all pro teams, Vasseur said Cofidis recruiters are already working to find cyclists who can fill the gaps and keep the team competitive .

The immediate challenge is the French championships, where the team hopes for strong performances to boost morale and set a positive tone for the rest of the season. A red-white-and-blue jersey on the start line in Florence would be a bonus.

