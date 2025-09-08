Cole Punchard brings the heat to World Champs with a fiery new haircut

Cole Punchard isn’t just aiming to make a mark at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Switzerland. He’s showing up fully lit.

The Cannondale Factory Racing rider unveiled his latest hairstyle ahead of Worlds: a bold bleached look with fire-coloured flames rising up the back of his head. It’s not the first time he’s pushed the limits with his style. His cheetah-print hair made waves last season But this new look turns things up another notch.

“I’ve got some ideas for the hair”

Before Worlds, Punchard hinted that something special was in the works.

“I’ve got some ideas for the hair for World Champs,” he told us after winning the Canadian elite XCO title. “It’ll be exciting.”

Safe to say he delivered.

Painted by Team Canada mate Nicole Bradbury, the new style might seem like a showy move. But it’s on-brand for a rider who’s quietly building a reputation for pushing boundaries. His social media post debuting the look drew instant reaction from fans, teammates and the mountain bike world at large.

Back to U23 with unfinished business

Punchard is returning to the U23 ranks at World Championships after a full season of elite-level racing with Cannondale Factory Racing. It’s a tactical move. And he’s got momentum.

In his most recent outing at the XCO World Cup in Les Gets, Punchard cracked the top 10 with a tenth-place finish against some of the sport’s fastest climbers. He also led a majority of the race before having to swing into the pits because of a mechanical.

“This is the big goal,” he said about Worlds. “The target of the season.”

National champ with Novar grit

Punchard grew up in Novar, Ontario, a tiny town north of Huntsville.

“I’m from Novar actually,” he said with a laugh. “It’s like 25 minutes north of Huntsville. Middle of nowhere.”

It really is. He started riding at Buckwallow, a now-closed trail centre many Ontario riders remember fondly. From those modest roots, he climbed through the ranks, earning a national short-track title in 2023 before stepping up to take the elite XCO crown in 2024.

“Last year I won the short track, but it was sort of unexpected,” he said. “This year, nationals was a big goal. I wear the jersey with a lot of pride.”

All eyes on the flaming helmet

As the U23 men roll out onto the Swiss start line, Punchard’s ambitions are clear. But even before the gun goes off, he’s already got the crowd talking.

If you want to watch Punchard live, you’ll need to head on over to Flobikes on September 9, 2025 at 16:15 CET for the XCC. Then the Olympic XCO event happens on September 13 at 11:00 CET.