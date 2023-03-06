Colin Heiderscheid pulled an absolute jerk move after a crash in a sprint

The finish of Le Tour de 100 Communes was marred by a crash in the final metres, but Colin Heiderscheid made a bad situation worse when he lost his temper. Jonathan Vervenne (Soudal – Quick-Step Devo Team) won the the 176.2 km race in Béthune, France in a very exciting finale. The 19-year-old Belgian managed to outfox the sprinters, finishing a second ahead of the charging pack. Jérémy Lecroq (Philippe Wagner Cycling) won the sprint for second, but as soon as he crossed, there was carnage. Several riders fell in the gallop to the line.

Crashing in cycling is a painful and lousy experience, and getting caught up behind one can be very frustrating, But Heiderscheid’s reaction after the race was super lame.

Heiderscheid was one of those who was behind the crash, and he certainly let his feelings be known as he hobbled past the line. The 25-year-old rider from Leopard TOGT Pro Cycling grabbed another rider’s bike, lifting it up and smashing it down on the asphalt. On Cycling Twitter ™, many were calling for the rider to have to pay for any damages to the bike, or be sanctioned by his team for unsportsmanlike behaviour. The rider would later apologize for his actions through his team’s Twitter account. saying, “this is not how I want to represent myself of my team.”

You can watch the crash, and ensuing incident, below.