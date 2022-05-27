Colin Strickland immediately fled Texas, fearing for his life

Colin Strickland has apparently left Texas and gone into hiding for fear of reprisal from his girlfriend, Kaitlin Armstrong, who is suspected in the murder of Moriah Wilson.

According to Daily Mail his friend, “David,” 42, from Lockhart, Texas, said that Strickland is worried.

“None of us can sleep. He’s staying out of sight until she’s caught. I do know where he is but I’m not mentioning where for his safety,” David said. “’He’s not in Texas, he’s got completely out of Dodge.’

The professional gravel rider who has admitted he was having a relationship with Wilson while he was dating Armstrong, will not return until his girlfriend has been arrested.

Armstrong has been on the lam since May 13 and authorities confirmed she initially fled to New York following questioning by police.

David asked Daily Mail not to use his last name, but that he has known Strickland for 17 years and Armstrong for one year. He told Daily Mail that he never would have suspected Armstrong of being capable of such a crime and she “had never raised any red flags and had always been a nice person.”

David worked with both Strickland and Armstrong at Wheelhouse Mobile, a company that restores vintage trailers.

“’After it happened, she didn’t do what most soap operas would have had her do, which is go back home and kill the one thing you can’t have [Strickland]. It’s dark,” David said. ‘We think we live in a world where we can see crazy on people’s faces, show up at a gas station and there’s a guy there on drugs and you think, that face has got crazy written on it, I’m going to go to the next gas station.