Comeback time…again for Remco Evenepoel

On Tuesday, Remco Evenepoel was hospitalized after crashing into the door of a postal van during a training ride and now, all of a sudden, he has a big comeback ahead of him. Another one–you may remember he was part of the brutal crash in April at the Tour du Pays Basque that derailed his, Primož Roglič’s and most notably, Jonas Vingegaard’s season.

The door of a Belgian postal van reportedly swung open unexpectedly, causing Evenepoel to collide with it during a training ride at Kerkplein. He sustained fractures in his right shoulder blade, ribs, and a broken hand. Although conscious and sitting upright with a blanket around him, he was shivering. His father, Patrick, confirmed to Het Nieuwsblad that Evenepoel was taken to Erasmus Hospital in Anderlecht and had sent a message, hoping for a full recovery.

Comeback 2.0

The double Olympic champion is once again facing an uphill battle, but thankfully training for 2025 has just begun. After surgery, he needs to be immobilized for two weeks; he won’t be able to touch a bike until then. Meanwhile, other pros have begun putting in long hours to lay down base miles for 2025. Training camps have started for teams, so Evenepoel will be a little behind once he climbs back on.

The Belgian posted about what’s ahead on X, saying, “The comeback starts now.”

Surgery was successful, now time for recovery

He went on to say, “After a scary accident on training yesterday, I underwent surgery last night and everything went well. With a fracture to my rib, shoulder blade, hand, contusions to my lungs and a dislocation of my right clavicle, which has caused all surrounding ligaments to be torn, it’s going to be a long journey, but I’m fully focused on my recovery and I’m determined to come back stronger, step by step,”

Evenpoel then added that he was very grateful for all the help and support he received over the last 24 hours. “From the emergency services, the neighbours who helped me in the first moment, the medical teams in Anderlecht and Herentals, and our team doctor, Phil Jansen. Also, a special mention for my wife and my family for standing by me in these difficult moments, and to everyone for their supportive messages. I also want to express my support to the woman who was involved in the accident,” he said.