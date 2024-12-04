Confirmed: Tom Pidcock to leave INEOS Grenadiers

Tom Pidcock will be leaving INEOS Grenadiers at the end of the season, the team has confirmed.

The British rider, known for his versatility across multiple disciplines, has been with INEOS Grenadiers since 2021. During his time with the team, he’s been part of some unforgettable moments in the sport.

INEOS Grenadiers CEO John Allert said: “It’s been a privilege working with Tom, and we’re proud of what we’ve achieved together. We’ve created some exciting and diverse moments in professional cycling.”

“Tom has big multi-disciplinary goals ahead, and we believe this decision will allow both of us to move forward with focus and determination.”

Not unexpected

“We thank him for his contribution over the past four years and wish him all the best in the future.”

Rumours about Pidcock’s departure had been swirling for months.

On the eve of Il Lombardia, Pidcock said he was not selected for the race.

“Just as things were on the up after a turbulent end to the year, I am deselected for Lombardia tomorrow,” he posted on Instagram. I am in great shape and was really looking forward to it! Good luck to the boys; I guess the off-season starts early. Thanks for everyone’s support, even in the tough times.”

The last-minute deselection fuelled rumors that the Olympic and world champion may be headed to a different team in 2025. He appeared poised for a solid run at the Race of the Falling Leaves after finishing strong at the Giro dell’Emilia, taking second place behind Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in brutal weather conditions.

It is unclear where Pidcock will be headed, but undoubtedly that will also announced soon. Rumours on social media suggest Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe or Q36.5. The latter, however, would be an interesting choice as they would need a wildcard for the Tour de France. Cyclingnews is reporting the latter, but it is not officially confirmed.