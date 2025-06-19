Confirmed: UCI to begin testing maximum gearing limits in select pro races

Starting August 1, the UCI will roll out a new test protocol restricting gearing setups in select professional road races. It’s part of an effort to improve rider safety by reducing top speeds in certain race situations. Daniel Benson first confirmed the move, but it’s something that has been rumoured to happen for some time—despite many pros, past and present, saying that’s not the solution.

The regulation change, approved by the UCI Management Committee, introduces a maximum gear ratio limit for mass start events on the UCI International Calendar. The measure will not apply to time trials and will initially be implemented on a trial basis during selected one-day and stage races.

“The SafeR Commission seeks to test various safety-related initiatives in professional road cycling,” the governing body noted in a memorandum. “The decision to carry out these tests is based on discussions… which led to the conclusion that gearing could be contributing to excessive top speeds in certain sections of races such as downhills.”

54-11 FTW?

Under the protocol, Article 1.3.010 of the UCI regulations is amended to implement a key measure. That is, limiting the maximum gear ratio of the chainring and cassette to a rollout of 10.46 metres per pedal revolution. This corresponds to a 54-tooth chainring paired with an 11-tooth cog.

The restriction applies only to races where the test protocol is activated. Organizers and teams will be notified in advance of their inclusion. The gearing limit will be enforced for the full duration of the selected events.

The protocol is designed as a data-gathering exercise. SafeR, the UCI’s internal safety body, will monitor race conditions, collect feedback from stakeholders, and evaluate the outcomes at the end of the season. The findings will then be presented to the Professional Cycling Council and the UCI Management Committee for review. According to Cycling Weekly, the test will only take place during the Tour of Guangxi in China.

If the tests are deemed successful, the UCI could make the gear ratio restrictions permanent.

A pilot project…or something permanent

Race selection will depend on several criteria, including the profile of the stages, the format of the event, the number of teams and riders, and consultation with organizers.

“The SafeR Commission will recommend the application of the Test Protocol on selected events,” the memo reads. “The UCI will then confirm… after consultation with the race organizer.”

Until the protocol is explicitly applied to a given race, existing regulations will remain in force. The UCI said Shimano, Campagnolo, and FSA are all limited to a 54 x 11 setup, while SRAM is permitted a 54 x 10 ratio. However, teams using SRAM must mechanically restrict the 10-tooth sprocket before the race.

The move is the latest in a series of technical reforms aimed at rider protection, part of a broader campaign to reduce risk in the pro peloton following several high-profile crashes in recent seasons.

This idea was first floated back in March. Wout van Aert—who suffered two big crashes in 2024—said it was a great idea. As did multiple Tour de France winner Chris Froome—also the victim of a terrible crash. Another former pro, Michael Rasmussen, said the idea didn’t make sense. Michael Barry said the UCI should prioritize broader, more meaningful reforms to protect riders rather than focusing on gear limits.

Will it do anything? Or is it the wrong approach

In a piece on Canadian Cycling Magazine, Barry, a former WorldTour rider, said Van Aert’s proposal highlights a deeper issue: “What’s needed is a more thorough analysis of why crashes happen, how courses are designed, and how current bike technology affects rider safety.”

He pointed out that today’s bikes are lighter, faster, and more fragile than ever, with frames and wheels that shatter rather than bend on impact—potentially giving riders less time to react in critical moments.

Barry also criticized the current approach to equipment testing. While many components are vetted for safety in labs, he said, few are assessed in the unpredictable conditions of actual racing. The sport, he argued, needs a more holistic understanding of how modern tech performs under real-world stress.

The announcement comes amid another controversial move by cycling’s international governing body, restricting how narrow bars can be. Many pros and analysts have said the threshold of 40 cm (c-c) is unfair to women, who usually have narrower shoulders.