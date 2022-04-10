Confusion at Amstel Gold Race finish as Kwiatkowski beats Cosnefroy in sprint

For three minutes it looked like a Frenchman had triumphed in Sunday’s Amstel Gold Race for the first time in 41 years, as Benoit Cosnefroy celebrated thinking he had beaten Michal Kwiatkowski in a sprint for the title, but the finish photo revealed that, in fact, it was the opposite. Sunday was the second Amstel Gold win for Ineos’ Pole, as he first earned the big pitcher of beer in 2015. What a weekend for Ineos Grenadiers, team taking both Amstel Gold Race and Itzulia Basque Country. There were no Canadians in the 56th Amstel Gold Race.

The Course

The Amstel Gold Race offered up thirty-three climbs over 250 km of Limburg roads. The third and final passage of the mighty Cauberg, 800 meters of 6.5 percent with a maximum of 12.8 percent, came with 17.5 kilometers to go. The Bemelerberg was the final climb of the day, just 500 meters at 5.6 percent with 6 kilometers remaining.

#AGR2022 🇳🇱 The men are on their way for a big day in the Dutch hills! No less than 33 categorised climbs on the menu today ⛰ #AGR22 pic.twitter.com/tBqjmT0KEl — Team BikeExchange-Jayco (@GreenEDGEteam) April 10, 2022

A breakaway bounced clear on the first of 33 climbs, the Slingerberg. The initial octet of fugitives lost and gained riders over the next 20 climbs. With 50 km and seven hills to go, there was a quartet left out front half a minute clear of the peloton. Christophe Laporte and Tim Wellens tried to take their leave of the field on the Gulperbergweg but didn’t get far.

There was a scary moment with 48 km remaining for escapee Nathan Van Hooydonck, who almost came to grief on the bonnet of a car when he dove into a corner too hot.

The field was down to 50 riders. Led by Ineos Grenadiers, it sopped up the last of the breakaway on the Eyserbosweg, a climb that shattered the peloton. Five climbs and 43 km remained.

Ineos kept driving the train on Fromberg and Keutenberg, dropping more riders. On the latter, Tiejs Benoot accelerated and Mathieu van der Poel wasn’t initially among those who could close the gap. Van der Poel eventually made the new leading group, a squad of eleven that contained Tom Pidcock and Ineos teammate Kwiatkowski, Benoot, Michael Matthews and Kasper Asgreen.

Cauberg

In Valkenburg, Mark Hirschi surged on Cauberg, forcing Asgreen to close. Pidcock and Dylan Teuns accelerated over the top. The eleven entered the final lap intact. Kwiatkowski attacked through the finish line.

Geulhemmerberg

After a sketchy corner Cosnefroy lit out after the Pole and found him with 19 km to race.

Bemelerberg

Cosnefroy and Kwiatkowski had 20 seconds going into the final 14 km. The last climb was Bemelerberg. By the top, the gap was 33 seconds.

With 2000 metres remaining, van der Poel made one last ditch attempt to bridge. No soap. Cosnefroy led under the red kite. With 250 metres to the line Cosnefroy had to open it up. Kwiatkowski made his move on the left, but neither was sure who won. Someone told the Frenchman he had, but he was deflated not too long after his exultation. Kwiatkowski experienced the opposite.

Kwiatkowski looks like Cosnefroy must be feeling right now. pic.twitter.com/nSPotU1Yr4 — Cycling out of context (@OutOfCycling) April 10, 2022

Benoot rounded out the podium.

2022 Amstel Gold Race

1) Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland/Ineos Grenadiers)

2) Benoît Cosnefroy (France/AG2R-Citroën)

3) Tiejs Benoot (Belgium/Jumbo-Visma)