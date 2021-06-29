Construction will close parts of a major Toronto bike path for the next 3 years

Cyclists who ride on the Lake Shore Boulevard East Trail and the Lower Don Trail in Toronto, On. will soon be forced to find a new route as construction in the area closes some of the city’s most busy multi-use trails.

According to a new report set to go before the city’s Infrastructure and Environment Committee on July 5, a series of five different construction projects will require the closure of segments of the multi-use trails in the area from Sept. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2024.

Big detour coming to cycling infrastructure along/near Lake Shore East with a ton of construction projects in the area. City is proposing network of temp cycle tracks to go around all the work, starting this fall and lasting through 2024. https://t.co/yQ84pHxlsz pic.twitter.com/71leQnLBW9 — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) June 25, 2021

Major construction

Waterfront Toronto is planning the projects, which include the removal of a Gardiner East access ramp, reconstruction of the Lower Don River Bridge, reconfiguration of Lake Shore Boulevard East from Don Roadway and Carlaw Avenue and temporary closure of Don Roadway from Lake Shore Boulevard East and Villiers Street.

The multi-use trail on the north boulevard of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Don Roadway and Carlaw Avenue will be closed during the multi-year projects.

According to the report, the removal of the Lake Shore Don River Bridge and closure of Don Roadway will effectively close the Lake Shore Boulevard East Trail at Don Roadway, resulting in a ‘dead-end’ for trail users.

Cyclists will be detoured onto a new cycle track on Mill Street, which will connect to the proposed cycling detour route at Cherry Street.

New infrastructure

The area’s multi-use paths are already packed with all kinds of active transport, so a detour not properly executed could cause a chaotic mix of riders, pedestrians and other forms of transit.

Although the detours will change the way cyclists commute and ride in the area, the report suggests new (temporary) cycling infrastructure in order to “safely detour people cycling around the construction.”

Cherry Street would get bicycle lanes/cycle tracks, while Villiers Street, Saulter Street South and Commissioners Street might also see cycle tracks as well.