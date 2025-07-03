CONTEST ALERT: Win a Trek Air Rush tire inflator

Flat tires suck — but there are easier ways to get your tire pumped and back on the road. Trek has joined the growing trend of small electronic bike pumps with its new Air Rush Mini. The Air Rush Mini is designed for bikes but can handle other inflation tasks too.

Up for grabs: 1 of 3 Air Rush Minis

Weighing 108 g and measuring 80 x 45 x 32 mm, it’s about the size of a CO2 cartridge and inflator. It comes with a storage bag that fits in a jersey pocket, plus a charging cable, wrist lanyard, inflation needle, Schrader and Presta adapters, and a hose for tricky valves.

We reviewed the new offering from Trek extensively, and you can see what we thought about it here.

The good news is that the Air Rush does more than just a few pumps. Once you’ve fully charged the battery, it can inflate four 29 x 2.4 tires to 30 psi or three 700 x 28 mm tires to 75 psi. Hopefully, you wouldn’t get three to four flats on one ride, but you never know! If the worst happens, the Air Rush Mini has you covered.

If you’re an early morning rider or find yourself in the woods where visibility can be tough without much sun, that’s not a problem either. There’s a small light that makes finding the valve easier.

So yes, flat tires suck — but with the Air Rush Mini, they suck just a little less.

Enter below for a chance to win.



Trek Air Rush Giveaway





The fine print

– Contest ends on July 26, 2025 11:59 p.m. EST.

– All winners will be contacted by email.

– Contest open only to residents of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

– Must be 18 and older to win.

– All email addresses will be shared with Trek.