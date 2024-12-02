Contest Alert: Win an Elite Direto XR trainer with Zwift Cog and Click setup

Canadian Cycling Magazine has teamed up with Elite to give away a top-tier training product! One lucky winner will receive an Elite Direto XR trainer with Zwift Cog and Click.

About the prize

The Direto XR smart trainer features Zwift Cog and Click for seamless integration.

Zwift Cog: Eliminates the need for a cassette, enabling immediate setup and compatibility with 8- to 12-speed bikes.

Zwift Click: Zwift’s virtual controller, allowing you to simulate shifts with 24 virtual gears and adjust resistance during training.

Advanced features: Built-in power meter with ±1.5 per cent accuracy, stable power data in ERG mode, Power Smoothing, Easy Start for intervals, Supertuck on Zwift, and Bridge functionality for heart rate and cadence sensors.

How to enter

Sign up with your email address and like and follow the Elite and Canadian Cycling Magazine Instagram accounts for extra entries.

Eligibility

The contest is open to residents of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut.

The contest will run to Dec 31, 2024.



Elite Direto XR trainer with Zwift Cog and Click Set up

