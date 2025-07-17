Contre le mont: Stage 13 is a very tough hill climb TT

After the fireworks on the Hautacam in Stage 12, where Tadej Pogačar tightened his grip on the yellow jersey with a commanding solo win. Now, the 2025 Tour de France continues its Pyrenean journey Friday with a rare and demanding test. That is, a very not fun uphill time trial to Peyragudes.

Stage 13 is just under 11km, but the majority of them will burn the legs. It starts in Loudenvielle with a short flat section before climbing steadily to the mountaintop finish. Averaging nearly 8 per cent, the ascent will push riders deep into the red—especially on the final ramp, which pitches up to 20 per cent just before the line. That’s a big ouch, bud.

The opening 3 km are mostly flat, raising tactical questions about equipment choices. Will GC contenders opt for modified time trial bikes, climbing setups or something in between? Some may swap bikes mid-stage or use bar extensions to gain marginal gains before the climb bites. 30 years ago, clip-on aero bars or Cinelli Spinaccis on a road bike with deep but light wheels would have been perfect for a course like this.

The finish has become a familiar and feared fixture in recent editions of the Tour, and Friday’s effort could prove decisive. Jonas Vingegaard and other challengers will need to chip away at Pogačar’s growing advantage—and they’ll have to do it alone, with no teammates to help pace the effort.

Speaking of teammates–many were worried about Pogi’s Team UAE Emirates squad after losing some key men. Although early on in Stage 12 Visma – Lease a Bike seemed to have power in numbers, that changed fast, eh?

If you want to catch the action, head on over to FloBikes.com. And as always, your pals at Canadian Cycling Magazine will have you covered with detailed reports and photos. Let the leg-breaking begin!