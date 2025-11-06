Could fans pay to watch on Alpe d’Huez in 2026?

The Alpe d’Huez climb, one of cycling’s most celebrated climbs, is at the centre of an off-season debate over the future funding of the sport. Former pror Jerôme Pineau proposed on RMC Sport’s Grand Plateau podcast that spectators could be charged to access the upper slopes during the 2026 Tour de France.

“I’m going to shock some people. But they’ve created a route that will go up Alpe d’Huez twice. So let’s privatize the last five km,” Pineau said. “Let’s charge admission! Let’s have VIPs, let’s create something to make money!”

Groupama–FDJ team boss Marc Madiot pushed back, arguing that free access is central to cycling’s identity. “We’re the last major sport that’s free. It’s one of the sport’s strengths. Offering more hospitality won’t solve our problems,” he said.

Madiot also highlighted structural challenges, noting French teams face heavier employment and tax obligations than some rivals. “Apart from state sponsors (i.e., Team UAE Emirates, Bahrain), it’s difficult to exist in the peloton these days. Cycling used to be for workers and farmers; now it’s a sport for the rich.”

This isn’t the first time that Pineau has…said stuff. In September of 2023, he made some big accusations towards American Sepp Kuss at the Vuelta.

“We see the pictures…I am not talking about doping, but about something that is even worse. Mechanical doping? Yes, mechanical. If you watch Sepp Kuss’s attack on the Col du Tourmalet, against riders like Juan Ayuso, Cian Uijtdebroeks–-who is a great talent–-and Marc Soler. They’re not so slow on bikes, are they? Kuss rides ten kilometres per hour faster with his attack, then has to slow down because of a spectator and then rides ten kilometres per hour faster after,” he said.

Then there was that time none other Lance Armstrong suggested at the 2024 Tour that Tadej Pogačar shouldn’t wreck everyone so much, as it’s not helping his popularity in the peloton.

“It was really unnecessary to attack like that,” the American said during the Move podcast. “This will only draw more attention to Pogačar. If there’s already speculation about his performance, this certainly doesn’t help. Moreover, it doesn’t win him any favours.”

Pineau, fired back with this gem, “This is another lesson from a guy who did exactly the opposite.” Then it became even weirder: “The fact that he talks about humility and values is like [former serial killer] Marc Dutroux talking to you about raising your children.”

Whether ASO would actually charge for the iconic climb remains uncertain. One potential benefit—aside from generating revenue—might be crowd control: spectators lining the road can create a dangerous situation for riders until the final kilometre, where barriers are in place.