‘Couldn’t find the exit’: Cyclist rides 300 km in Toronto’s High Park

Think you did a long ride this week? Well, Dragon Llama — whose real name is Derek S. — has shown that sometimes an epic ride can happen in a small space: 330 km in just over nine hours, all on a circuit in Toronto’s High Park. The loop, which has been the site of plenty of controversy over the past few years, is just under 2 km long.

It’s one of the few places where a rider can safely do laps in the busy city. But Derek S. definitely made use of those laps — because there were a lot of them!

9 hours on the same circuit

Why did he do it? In his words, he hopes to inspire others. He’s a full-time photographer and self-proclaimed cycling enthusiast. Clearly, he’s earned that title.

“Ultimately, the idea stemmed from a curiosity about how far I could push my limits,” he said. “Two years ago, I completed a 200 km ride in Dunnville, Ont., which was a beautiful and somewhat leisurely ride. It was a slower pace and we stopped every 20 to 30 minutes.”

He said that by the end he was fatigued, but knew he could push further.

“Last year, I toyed with the idea of doing 300 km and kept talking about it,” he said. “Before I knew it, the season was done. I felt a bit of disappointment in being a ‘big talker’ without taking action.”

But he certainly changed that. Derek said that High Park has always been one of his favourite training grounds.

“It’s where I’ve reached a lot of my PRs in speed, pace, and distance,” he said. “It feels like my own therapy loop — my happy place. Ultimately, this was a challenge to myself and the principle of doing what you said you’d do. With the weather changing and the season coming to an end, I just put my head down and did it.”

Chapeau to an epic ride!