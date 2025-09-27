Course reveal: Mont Royal hightlights Montréal 2026 road world championships route

As Magdeleine Vallières crossed the world championships’ finish line in Kigali, making history for cycling in Canada, organizers were revealing the future of cycling in Canada. The same day that Vallières won the country’s first elite road world championships, the route for 2026 worlds in Montréal was revealed.

2026 UCI road world championships course

The 13 courses for 2026 UCI road world championships in Montréal show off the city and wider region, starting in Brossard Montérégie. The routes then cross the Samuel De Champlain Bridge to head into the city for a circuit finish.

Much like the GP Cycliste de Montréal, Mont Royal will be the focal point of the circuit finale of the road races. The circuit finish follows a similar route as the GP route, ascending Côte Camilien-Houde and Polytechnique. But the worlds course will go around Parc Jeanne-Mance on its way to the same finish line on Avenue du Parc.

That finish line will be shared between all 13 official events, both time trial and road races.

Time trial routes will all use the samee route, for elites that is 39.9km, around Monréal. Riders will wind through Gilles-Villeneuve Circuit and Parc Jean-Drapeau before crossing the Concord Bridge to finish on Avenue du Parc.

Complete courses for all 13 events, from juior to elite, are available now.

History returns to Montréal

The history of Canadian and international cycling will converge at the 2026 world championships.

52 years ago, Montréal was the first road worlds to be held outside of Europe. That year, the iconic Eddy Merckx and Geneviève Gambillon earned the elite men’s and women’s titles.

In 2026, Canada’s first elite world champion, Magdeleine Vallières, will have the opportunity to defend her title on home soil, a rare honour.

2026 also marks the 50th anniversary of when Montréal hosted the Olympic Games. With thousands of athletes fans expected to arrive in Quebec next year, it will be one of the largest sporting events to return to the city since.

“I am delighted that the UCI Road World Championships will be held in Montréal in 2026—11 years after our flagship annual event last came to North America, and 33 years after it was last hosted in Canada,” said David Lappartient, President, Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

The last time world championships were in Canada, Hamilton, Ont. had hosting duties.

“We are proud to finally unveil all the courses for the UCI Road World Championships Montréal 2026: 13 events covering nearly 1,180 km across 9 municipalities,” says Joseph Limare, General Manager of the Local Organizing Committee. “These routes embody accessibility, inclusivity, and the richness of our region. The UCI Road World Championships are already shaping up to be a milestone in the history of world cycling, creating unforgettable memories and leaving a lasting legacy for Montréal, Québec, and Canada.”

Schedule: 2026 UCI Road World Championships

Sunday September 20

Women’s elite individual time trial 39.9 km – 195 m elevation

Men’s elite individual time trial 39.9 km – 195 m elevation

Monday September 21

Men’s under 23 individual time trial 32.1 km – 175 m elevation

Women’s under 23 individual time trial 20.2 km – 131 m elevation

Tuesday September 22

Men’s juniors individual time trial 20.2 km – 131 m elevation

Team time trial mixed relay 40.4 km – 262 m elevation

Women’s juniors individual time trial 11 km – 89 m elevation

Thursday September 24

Women’s under 23 road race 134 km – 10 laps – 2,650 m elevation

Men’s juniors road race 134 km – 10 laps – 2,650 m elevation

Friday September 25

Men’s under 23 road race 174.2 km – 13 laps – 3,445 m elevation

Women’s juniors road race 80.4 km – 6 laps – 1,590 m elevation

Saturday September 26

Women’s elite road race 180 km – 72.8 km course + 8 laps of 13.4 km – 2,502 m elevation

Sunday September 27

Men’s elite road race 273,2 km – 112.4 km + 12 laps of 13.4 km – 3,720 m elevation