Crash mayhem in Slovenian Giro stage shakes up the GC

A crash with 22 km to race caused delay chaos in Saturday’s Giro d’Italia stage, with a big GC shake up that saw top-10 riders Juan Ayuso, Antonio Tiberi and Primož Roglič and Egan Bernal lose time to young Mexican Isaac del Toro. The breakaway prevailed, with Kasper Asgreen getting EF Education-EasyPost its second triumph of the 108th edition. Derek Gee avoided the mayhem, finished seventh in a group with del Toro and climbed to 6th in the GC.

The Course

Saturday’s profile was a lot like Friday except for 145 pan-flat kilometres before anything even resembling a hill and a conclusion in Roglič’s Slovenia. There were two laps of a punchy finishing circuit. Each loop featured the Saver climb (600 metres of 6.4 per cent), with the final Saver summit just 7.5 km from the finish. There was rain. Could Mads Pedersen score a handful of victories?

The breakaway was first a quintet and then a quartet. With 100 km to the finish in Nova Gorica, the fugitives were 1:30 ahead of the Alpecin-Deceuninck and Visma-Lease a Bike-led peloton and the rain was pouring. The break was down to three as it climbed into Slovenia and dropped back into Italy.

With 22 km to go, there was a crash at the front of the peloton which involved Giulio Ciccone, del Toro, Pedersen, and several others. This caused a split in the peloton with few GC men remaining at the front. Ciccone somehow carried on.

Del Toro made his way back up to the greatly reduced peloton. Gee was there but Ayuso, Bernal and Roglič were not. Antonio Tiberi was even farther back.

When they heard the bell, 14 km remaining, the breakaway trio was 30 seconds clear of the 20-strong del Toro-Gee group. Asgreen attacked his breakmates on the descent of the Saver.

Asgreen’s tenacity was awarded with the stage win. Del Toro now leads the race by 1:20 over Simon Yates, Ayuso now in third at +1:26.

An enormous Cat. 1 starts at Sunday’s midpoint and a long Cat. 2 leads to a rolling plateau finish.

2025 Giro d’Italia Stage 14

1) Kasper Asgreen (Denmark/EF Education-EasyPost) 4:04:40

2) Kaden Groves (Australia/Alpecin-Deceuninck) +0:16

3) Olav Kooij (The Netherlands/Visma-Lease a Bike) s.t.

7) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.



2025 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) 50:37:55

2) Simon Yates (Great Britain/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1:20

3) Juan Ayuso (Spain/UAE-Emirates) +1:26

5) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Red Bull) +2:23

6) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +2:54