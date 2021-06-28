Crashes continue to harm Tour de France peloton on Stage 3

Unfortunately for Tim Merlier, his first career Tour de France stage victory on Monday–and Alpecin-Fenix’s second in row–will be overshadowed by another day of very consequential crashes, with Stage 3 matching Stage 1 for pure carnage. Four crashes, three in the final 10 km, saw Caleb Ewan, Robert Gesink and 10th place Jack Haig unable to continue and three of the favourites–Primoz Roglič, Tadej Pogačar and Geraint Thomas–lose between 26 seconds and 1:21 to Julian Alaphilippe, Richard Carapaz and race leader Mathieu van der Poel.

Once again, satirical news source The Onion hit the nail on the head.

Lone Wheel From Pile Up Rolls Across Finish Line In Tour De France Victory https://t.co/4XObuDfoOP pic.twitter.com/qc2y3Smb62 — The Onion (@TheOnion) June 28, 2021

The Course

There were two Cat. 4 climbs in Monday’s 183 km route, but it wasn’t anywhere near the lumpiness of the opening weekend. A tricky downhill section led to the sprint finish in Pontivy. Rain tipped down intermittently.

A flat 182.9km stage today from Lorient to Pontivy, which gets to host a #TDF2021 stage finish for the first time. pic.twitter.com/Jlv2HqbhDu — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) June 28, 2021

Serial fugitive Ide Schelling (The Netherlands/Bora-Hansgrohe) initiated the day’s breakaway, as he was anxious to take back the mountains classification lead in fact, not just keep the polka dot jersey warm for Mathieu van der Poel. He bounced away with four others.

Early in the stage, 2018 Tour champion Geraint Thomas caused a crash near the front of the peloton that forced Robert Gesink of Jumbo-Visma, and put Thomas on the ground. Thomas had to chase back on with a couple of teammates, but he looked tenderized by his sudden deceleration.

The Tour's "Welsh Mafia" is in action as 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @LukeRowe1990 helps 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @GeraintThomas86 back to the peloton. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @LukeRowe1990 attend son compatriote pour le ramener dans le peloton.#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/uliHSOjcBg — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 28, 2021

Three teams with strong sprinters drove the peloton: Lotto-Soudal looking after Ewan’s interests, Groupama-FDJ setting things up for Arnaud Démare, and Alpecin-Fenix taking care of Tim Merlier and Jasper Philipsen.

Schelling took the KOM point at the top of the Côte de Cadoudal. He winked at the camera, safe in the knowledge that the polka dots were legitimately his once more. Job done, Schelling went back to the peloton.

With four escapees still up the road, there were green jersey points to vie for in La Fourchette. The green jersey, Alaphilippe, was uninterested, so several riders crept closer to his maillot vert.

The fugitives reeled in, the peloton prepared for the tricky finish, and around 10 km from the line, Roglič was seemingly bumped by Sonny Colbrelli into a meeting with the ground. Despite the efforts of his teammates, the Slovenian couldn’t return to the peloton.

For me this is marginal. Seems like Colbrelli does come across, but isn't aware of Roglič as he does so? pic.twitter.com/aI1m6iQWxH — tom owen (@tomowencc) June 28, 2021

Pogačar was involved in the crash that took Haig out of the Tour de France and held up the majority of the peloton.

Even the sprint, contested between only 19 riders, was the site of another crash, this one involving Peter Sagan and the unfortunate Ewan, who came together and biffed in the final curve. Ewan wouldn’t cross the finish line, instead he left the race in an ambulance.

Van der Poel led out Merlier, who finished just ahead of Philipsen.

Guillaume Boivin crossed the line in a group just 14 seconds back of the pack of 19 left after the Pogačar/Haig crash.

Roglič plummeted from fourth to 20th and Pogačar dropped to sixth from third.

Tuesday’s stage is another sprint stage, this time with no categorized climbs, so Schelling will take a day off.

2021 Tour de France Stage 3

1) Tim Merlier (Belgium/Alpecin-Fenix) 4:01:28

2) Jasper Philipsen (Belgium/Alpecin-Fenix) s.t.

3) Nacer Bouhanni (France/Arkea-Samsic) s.t.

23) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:14

125) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +2:11

138) Hugo Houle (Canada/Astana-Premier Tech) +2:39

2021 Tour de France GC

1) Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Fenix) 12:58:53

2) Julian Alaphilippe (France/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +0:08

3) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) +0:31

54) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +6:04

89) Hugo Houle (Canada/Astana-Premier Tech) +11:03

91) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +11:18