‘Cross at the Olympics? For real this time (maybe)

For years, cyclocross riders and fans have been dreaming for years of seeing their sport included in the Olympic Games. Now the possibility is starting to take shape. According to L’Équipe, La Planche des Belles Filles and Besançon have submitted bids to host Olympic CX events in 2030.

The Winter Games that year will take place in the French Alps. And CX is being considered as one of four potential additional sports.

The Haute-Saône department has already put itself forward. L’Équipe has reported that the races could take place on and around the well-known climb. You may remember it as a frequent feature in the Tour de France.

A hot topic for a cold sport

To qualify for the Winter Olympics, the sport would need to meet a key requirement. Events must take place on snow or ice. That is why recent World Cup races have been held in winter conditions, including the snowy course in Val di Sole, Italy.

The topic of ‘cross in the games has been discussed, debated and analyzed…for years. Former world champion Sven Nys has been very vocal about the prospect of his beloved discipline making its debut in the Winter Olympics. “If our sport becomes an Olympic sport, the sky’s the limit,” he said. “Then all the federations will wake up and put money into cyclocross again. Now that’s only in Belgium and the Netherlands.”

🇳🇱 Mathieu van der Poel seems to be in his element in the snow of 🇮🇹 Val di Sole. ❄️ Remember: Saturday!! Not Sunday. 📹 Instagram: Val di Sole Bikeland pic.twitter.com/EPdleH6hsy — Cyclocross24.com (@cyclocross24) December 16, 2022

The late Gian Franco Kasper, former president of the International Ski Federation and IOC member, found the idea of adding cyclocross to the Winter Olympics absurd. It’s a view shared by many in the winter sports world.

#ThrowbackThursday It was pretty common to have CX World Cup races under heavy snow a few years ago. Belgium, 2009. pic.twitter.com/znJ9W2deBe — UCI Cyclocross (@UCI_CX) October 26, 2017

“Well, I will tell you completely honestly, I think this is completely ridiculous,” Kasper said. “Our winter sports are on snow or ice. We don’t want to include other sports, even if they’re year-round.”

A song of ice and tires

That’s the key argument against cyclocross in the Winter Games. Sure, you can ride ‘cross on snow and ice—as is common in Canada—but you can also ride it on dirt, grass or sand. You can’t ski on sand or skate on grass (well you can, but I don’t mean roller blades or roller skis.) One main Olympic rule is that Winter sports must be held on snow or ice, even if it’s artificial, as in many Beijing events.

Former French prime minister Michel Barnier, who is involved in the organization of the 2030 Games, has voiced his support for including cyclo-cross. Former cyclo-cross racer Lucie Lefèvre and former Tour de France rider Thibaut Pinot are also backing the bid.

Besançon, another French city with extensive experience hosting cyclocross events, is also interested in staging the Olympic competition.

It would be undoubtedly cool to see Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, Fem Van Empel or Puck Pieterse doing ‘cross at the Olympics. However, the first two would be up there in years by the time it happened. Both MvdP and Van Aert would be 35 if ‘cross is in the Winter Olympics.