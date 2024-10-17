‘Cross is back in Toronto at the Christie Pits Ontario Cup

After several years absence, cyclocross racing returns to Toronto for the Christie Pits Ontario Cup #4 on Oct. 27. Christie Pits Park offers a variety of terrain and plenty of space for spectators to enjoy the event.

The event will feature multiple races throughout the day, as well as a Try-a-Race opportunity for both adults and kids. It’s designed to be a great event for the whole family and an exciting way to spend a brisk fall day.

Events for all ages and abilities

Bateman’s Bicycle Co. will host a free kids’ race for all ages (balance bikes welcome!). There is also a single-lap Try-a-Race for adults, with support from Cycle Toronto. These races are open to anyone with a bike and a helmet. Costumes are encouraged, with prizes awarded for the best outfits throughout the day, both for racers and spectators.

Christie Cross 2024 is a 3-km course that starts with a climb up the main paved path in the park. It weaves through grass and wooded sections. It utilizes the park’s signature pit for small climbs and descents to challenge riders. The course includes a pair of wooden barriers that require riders to dismount and run up a steep hill, along with sections of soft sand or wood chips. A double-sided pit near the DIY Skatepark allows entry at two points in the lap. The start and finish line will be located on the hill on the southern section of the course, near Bloor Street.

The course

The course features a mix of terrains, including grass-covered slopes, a 3-metre-wide paved path, and dirt sections. It winds through a section of evergreens, using natural features for technical challenges. The course layout ensures access to park amenities and allows easy movement for spectators.

Registration will be near the Gazebo and playground, with marshalled areas for spectators to access and view the course. The start line is separate from the main race course and will be used only for the beginning of each race. A modified, shorter course will be available for kids, eliminating the most technical features.

To learn more, visit ChristieCross.ca

To register, head over to CCNbikes.com