Cross is coming — but never for Tadej Pogačar

Cyclocross is quietly growing beyond its Belgian stronghold, but one rider’s return to the discipline is off the table. Tadej Pogačar, whose early career included national cyclocross titles, won’t be lining up in the mud this winter — not because of ability, but because his current (and forever) team won’t allow it.

“Don’t forget — Tadej used to be a cyclocross rider,” Peter Van Den Abeele, a former top-level crosser, said. “The only reason he doesn’t race is because his team won’t allow it. Otherwise, he’d jump straight back in.”

Pogačar’s brief return to cross in Slovenia in 2021, where he immediately took a win in Ljubljana, reminded fans just how much impact he could have in the sport. His participation would not only boost competition but could bring a global spotlight to cyclocross at a time when the discipline is pushing for growth outside Belgium.

‘Cross is…changing

Cyclocross is also set to gain more influence in road racing. From 2026, results in cross will count toward UCI rankings for road teams, encouraging riders to compete across disciplines. Van Den Abeele notes this could shift the balance for smaller squads, giving riders with cross backgrounds a chance to contribute points in ways that were previously overlooked.

I mean, let’s be honest, Pogi has done quite well on the gravel roads of Strade Bianche–and sure, he’s had some crashes, but who hasn’t?

Also, as cool as it would be for the road world champ to race ‘cross, the bigger question is, why?

Pogi could probably do a solid individual pursuit, too. Hell, his wheelies are on point so he could snag another rainbow jersey in artistic cycling.

Meanwhile, the Euro ‘cross season is in full flight. The regulars (and Thibau Nys) are duking it out with the Exact and Super Prestige races. Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert will eventually show up, you can be sure.

Despite these changes, the Flemish races remain the crown jewels of the season. The world championships in Liévin, fan favourites in Benidorm, and classic races in Tábor continue to attract huge crowds, but the sport is slowly broadening its horizons.

For Pogačar, the window may remain closed — but the potential is undeniable. With cyclocross possibly on the path to Olympic recognition by 2030, one can only wonder if the Slovenian star might one day roll back into the mud. Until then, his focus will stay on the road, leaving the spikes and barriers to the next generation of cross specialists. But with this guy, who knows anymore.