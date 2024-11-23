‘Cross nats bike check: Maghalie Rochette’s Canyon Inflite

It’s been a while since Maghalie Rochette rode the Canadian ‘cross nationals, and in that time a whole new crop of riders has emerged, including two Holmgren sisters. One of them, Isabella, beat her in a thrilling ‘cross nationals, but Rochette was still content with her ride. The Sainte-Adèle, Que., rider did her best, and was obviously bummed not to take the maple leaf jersey, but said she didn’t lose, she was beaten. “Maybe I could have taken more chances technically? Maybe. But I actually felt like I did a really strong performance,” she said in her newsletter.

As always, she impressed on her beautiful Canyon Inflite ‘cross bike, outfitted with SRAM and Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels. This year, she has a new clothing sponsor, Velocio. “They’re a company that began in Vermont—extremely passionate people who make high-quality clothing and put a lot of effort into being environmentally friendly. They look for better materials, have repair programs, and choose their colours to ensure they remain stylish over time,” she said.

She will head to Europe a few times, starting her World Cup season in Dublin on Dec. 1 and staying for a bit. All I know is I won’t stay for the whole season. I’m trying something different this year,” the former multiple national champion explained.

Rochette is doing well once again, after a few years plagued by sickness and injury.

Rochette changed up her training in 2024. Instead of regimented workouts, she began training by feel. After a solid summer, she’ll be taking a similar approach for ‘cross.

“At 31 years old, I can tell you the CX Fever is still burning hot. And I couldn’t be happier about that!”

The multiple national champion is always in the mix at the biggest ‘cross races of the year, and it looks like she isn’t slowing down anytime soon.