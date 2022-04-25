Custom car shop owner posts video ‘rolling coal’ at cyclist

Kevin Soucie, who owns the car shop Turn 5 Fabrication in Texas is in hot water after posting a Facebook video of him “rolling coal” at a cyclist. The clip begins when Soucie notices a cyclist up the road. “Oh my God, a cyclist,” he says. The driver passes the rider and then covers him in black smoke.

Rolling coal is a modification of a diesel engine that increases the fuel amount going into the engine. The result is the emission of large quantities of dark, sooty exhaust fumes into the air. It occurs when you throw a large amount of fuel into the engine’s cylinders by bypassing or removing the emission control devices further downstream. The practice is illegal in most states.

Although the video has been removed, it was not before many cyclists saw it and were furious that the driver would do such a thing.

Soucie is clearly not a fan of cyclists. In a series of comments between irate riders and the Texan, he continued to insult those who were complaining.

Eventually, after people started posting complaints on the review sections of his shop, Soucie eventually admitted that he was in fact the driver, and tried to do some damage control.

“There’s one person I’d like to apologize to,” he posted. “And it’s the guy who got coal rolled on him.”

In another video, Soucie attempts to make light of the video. “I, myself, I ride bikes and I’ve dealt with people who have done stuff like this,” he said. “And you know what? I’ve always just kind of laughed it off.”