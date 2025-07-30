Cycle Toronto wins Charter challenge, saving bike lanes in city

Huge news for Toronto cyclists! The advocacy group, Cycle Toronto has won its Charter challenge–meaning the provincial government will not be able to remove major bike lanes on Yonge, University and Bloor street. It’s a battle that has been going on since Novemer 2024.

It was then the government put forth legislation, formally titled the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act—which called for the removal of bike lanes. Additionally, it would require municipalities to obtain provincial approval before installing any new bike lanes that would reduce the number of vehicle lanes.

The group filed a Charter challenge against Bill 212, contending that removing bike lanes infringed on cyclists’ rights to life and security under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The group argued that taking away protected bike lanes endangered cyclists.

Court documents revealed that the province had acknowledged the potential consequences of removing bike lanes, including a possible 54 per cent rise in collisions and limited impact on reducing traffic congestion.

On Wednesday, the judge determined that removing the designated bike lanes would increase the risk of injury and death for cyclists, thereby affecting their right to life and personal security.

You can read the full decision here.