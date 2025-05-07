Cycling advocates slam Winnipeg’s focus on bike speed limits as ‘misplaced’

A group of frustrated cyclists says Winnipeg city officials have wasted time studying unworkable bike speed limits instead of addressing urgent road safety concerns—especially along the stretch of Wellington Crescent where Rob Jenner was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle nearly a year ago.

More than a dozen advocates gathered outside city hall on Tuesday ahead of a public works committee meeting, where they set up a white “ghost bike” memorial in honour of Jenner, who died June 6, 2024.

Focus is wrong

Inside, the committee debated a report on whether the city should impose speed limits on active transportation paths for bikes, scooters and ebikes—a measure city staff ultimately advised against. Advocates say the discussion missed the point.

“We would like to be here to talk about 30 km/h in residential areas … I do not want to be the next one killed on my way to work,” cyclist Linda van de Laar told the committee, according to the Winnipeg Free Press.

Ongoing debate about speeds

In December, city council declined to immediately reduce the speed limit on Wellington Crescent from 50 to 30 km/h, choosing instead to commission a report on broader cyclist safety improvements—originally due in April, but now delayed to June.

Andrew Kohan, another advocate, criticized the delay. “It’s one month before the anniversary of Rob Jenner’s death and there’s no sense the urgency to fix a hole in our infrastructure as significant and deadly as Wellington Crescent is shared by our city leaders,” he said to the CBC.

Coun. Janice Lukes, who chairs the public works committee, defended the city’s timeline. She said Wellington is a busy regional route and changes must be thoroughly studied, though she acknowledged the need for a better balance between cars and active transportation.

“Is it balanced right now from vehicular use to active transportation? I’d say absolutely not. But we’re evolving. We can’t do it overnight,” Lukes said.

The committee ultimately backed the recommendation to not pursue speed limits on active paths. Staff noted such limits would be difficult to enforce, especially since most bicycles lack speedometers and can’t be ticketed easily. Instead, the city will focus on education and design changes to improve path safety.

For now, advocates say attention should return to streets where lives are at stake—not paths where enforcement is nearly impossible.