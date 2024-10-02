Cycling advocates want Ontario government to steer clear of bike lane removal

The Ontario government is considering legislation that could prohibit bike lanes from replacing motor vehicle lanes, as revealed in internal draft documents obtained by the media. Although sources confirm discussions on the proposal, Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria did not comment on its inclusion in upcoming legislation, stating, “We examine a multitude of proposals when it comes to congestion management,” while highlighting the challenges posed by increasing gridlock and population growth in urban areas.

Prioritizing wrong things when it comes to cycling safety

Following discussions about bike lanes due to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s potential reduction plans, Ontario Sports Minister Neil Lumsden weighed in. Instead of recognizing that bike lanes help reduce cyclist injuries, he emphasized helmet use. “What we need to consider when riding a bike or scooter is to first put on a helmet and fasten it properly,” he stated, sidestepping other preventive measures.

David Shellnutt, known as The Biking Lawyer, criticized Lumsden’s remarks. “This rhetoric and the threats to interfere in municipal road safety planning pose a clear danger to vulnerable road users,” Shellnutt stated. “Safe infrastructure, such as bike lanes, is essential for reducing conflicts and collision points between road users. We currently represent numerous cyclists who have been hit by motorists and, despite wearing helmets, continue to suffer from post-concussion symptoms years after the incident.”

Province shouldn’t interfere with city planning

Mississauga Coun. Alvin Tedjo, chair of the city’s cycling advisory committee, hopes Premier Ford is only testing the waters with his proposal. He views any attempt to restrict local road planning as provincial interference that won’t effectively address congestion issues. “We’re trying to ease congestion by improving transit and expanding the cycling network. We don’t need more red tape from the province telling us how we can or can’t do that,” he said. “While the vast majority of trips are taken by car, we need to provide people with more options.”

Premier Ford says it’s just about clearing up congestion

When asked about the potential legislation at a press conference on September 23, Ford defended the initiative, stating that the province is “just trying to get traffic moving.” “We want to ensure that all forms of transportation move quickly,” he said. “Why not put bike lanes on secondary roads instead of in the middle of some of the busiest streets in the country?”

Shauna Brail, director of the Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga, notes that evidence regarding the impact of bike lanes on congestion is inconclusive. “Sometimes bike lanes increase congestion, and sometimes they don’t,” she said. “While congestion is an important factor, there are many other considerations, including the safety of people both inside and outside vehicles.”

Shellnutt adds that, given the troubling rise in cyclist fatalities this year, it is both odd and painful for the families of victims to hear about plans that may decrease cyclist safety rather than proposals to increase penalties for those who harm them on the roads. He cites recent cyclist deaths in Belleville, Toronto, Guelph, Elora, and Niagara, highlighting the ongoing risks faced by cyclists, pedestrians, and motorists throughout the province.

While it’s not clear when the proposed legislation will be introduced, it is expected to be presented sometime in October when Queen’s Park resumes its sessions.