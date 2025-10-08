Cycling BC trailer stolen on Vancouver Island

A trailer that is key to Cycling BC events and athlete support was stolen this week. The provincial organization’s Community Events Trailer was parked at Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford, B.C. when it was taken.

The trailer contained equipment used by Cycling BC and numerous other community organizers to put on events. It contained equipment like fencing, tents, signage, traffic signs, vests, tables, chairs, archways, stakes, ect. Basically, everything that makes a field look like an official race.

While not as sexy and headline grabbing as stolen bikes, this collection of equipment goes a long way to making smaller community events financially viable.

“The trailer is a shared resource for the BC Cycling community for putting on safe events and to help reduce the associated costs,” says Jon Watkin, CEO and Executive Director of Panache Cycling Sports. Watkin has used the trailer for events like BC Gravel Series, Canadian mountain bike championships, Canadian masters road nationals and BC road championships.

“It’s a huge letdown, but hopefully word will get out and we can get this back,” Watkin says, adding “It’s a custom size and colour, so it’s very rare. You would think it would be fairly easy to spot.”

The deep red, enclosed cargo trailer is approximately 12 feet long, 7 feet high and had a Continental Cargo logo on the exterior.

The theft has been reported to local police. If anyone sees the trailer or has info on the trailer, including its contents, Cycling BC is asking they contact the Langford RCMP (file number WS 2025-19987) or to message Cycling BC directly to pass on the information.