Cycling BC’s Community Awards Announced

On Tuesday, Cycling BC’s held their annual community awards, which recognize the effort and commitment of individuals and groups that have demonstrated exceptional achievement, contribution, and dedication to the sport of cycling in British Columbia in 2021.

The nominations for the awards were submitted by members of the Cycling BC community and the winners were selected by a Selection Committee made up of Cycling BC staff, board, coaches, and athletes.

The 2021 awards included the return of the competition-oriented categories, such as sportsperson of the year, which were not awarded in 2020 due to the absence of competition during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were some new categories that were introduced in 2020, as well. They include Adventure Rider of the Year, Greatest Individual Achievement, Adversity Award, Community Organizer, and Innovator of the Year. Those new categories were also on the list for 2021.

2021 Award winners

Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year: Marin Lowe

Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year: Jackson Goldstone

Elite Female Sportsperson of the Year: Casey Brown

Elite Male Sportsperson of the Year: Michael van den Ham

Master Female Sportsperson of the Year: Esta Bovill

Master Male Sportsperson of the Year: Donald Van Eesteren

Volunteer of the Year: Ted Tempany

Coach of the Year: Hans Loeffelholz

Official of the Year: Gary Leung

Community Organizer of the Year: Stephen Exley

Adventure Rider of the Year: Elizabeth Gin

Adversity Award: Magnus Manson

Innovator of the Year: Ryan Cousineau

Greatest Achievement by an Individual in 2021: Jackson Goldstone

Trade Team of the Year: Charge BC XC Racing

Club of the Year: Tripleshot Cycling

Event of the Year: Dunbar Summer Series

Bike Shop of the Year: Corsa Cycles Squamish