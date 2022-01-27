Cycling BC’s Community Awards Announced
Dunbar Summer Series named event of the year
On Tuesday, Cycling BC’s held their annual community awards, which recognize the effort and commitment of individuals and groups that have demonstrated exceptional achievement, contribution, and dedication to the sport of cycling in British Columbia in 2021.
The nominations for the awards were submitted by members of the Cycling BC community and the winners were selected by a Selection Committee made up of Cycling BC staff, board, coaches, and athletes.
The 2021 awards included the return of the competition-oriented categories, such as sportsperson of the year, which were not awarded in 2020 due to the absence of competition during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.
There were some new categories that were introduced in 2020, as well. They include Adventure Rider of the Year, Greatest Individual Achievement, Adversity Award, Community Organizer, and Innovator of the Year. Those new categories were also on the list for 2021.
2021 Award winners
Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year: Marin Lowe
Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year: Jackson Goldstone
Elite Female Sportsperson of the Year: Casey Brown
Elite Male Sportsperson of the Year: Michael van den Ham
Master Female Sportsperson of the Year: Esta Bovill
Master Male Sportsperson of the Year: Donald Van Eesteren
Volunteer of the Year: Ted Tempany
Coach of the Year: Hans Loeffelholz
Official of the Year: Gary Leung
Community Organizer of the Year: Stephen Exley
Adventure Rider of the Year: Elizabeth Gin
Adversity Award: Magnus Manson
Innovator of the Year: Ryan Cousineau
Greatest Achievement by an Individual in 2021: Jackson Goldstone
Trade Team of the Year: Charge BC XC Racing
Club of the Year: Tripleshot Cycling
Event of the Year: Dunbar Summer Series
Bike Shop of the Year: Corsa Cycles Squamish