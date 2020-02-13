Cycling Canada announces 13 athletes to compete in Berlin track World Championships

On Thursday Cycling Canada announced its 13-rider lineup for the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin from February 26 to March 1, with crucial Tokyo Olympic Games spots on the line. Canadians won 11 medals in this season’s World Cup, including four in Cambridge, New Zealand and four in Milton.

Kelsey Mitchell snatched four medals in the World Cup, coming second to Hong Kong’s Wai Sze Lee overall in the sprint, and she’ll anchor the sprint squad. She’ll partner with Lauriane Genest in the team sprint, which they won in Milton. Both will be trailing the derny in the keirin, where Genest took silver in Cambridge, finishing fifth overall. Sarah Orban will sprint and contest the 500-metre time trial. There is no room for Hugo Barrette in this year’s sprint squad.

Both the men’s and women’s team pursuit squads won medals in the World Cup, the women’s side thrice. Allison Beveridge, Georgia Simmerling, Annie Foreman-Mackey, Jasmin Duehring and Ariane Bonhomme–the lineup that earned bronze in Cambridge and Brisbane, Australia–take on the world in Berlin. Derek Gee, Michael Foley, Vincent De Haitre, Jay Lamoureux and Adam Jameison make up the men’s team.

Beveridge will chase medals in the omnium after silver and bronze in the event during the World Cup. Three Canadians take on the individual pursuit: Simmerling, Foreman-Mackey and Bonhomme. Gee also faces the omnium, with Foley getting points race duty and De Haitre in the kilo.

Kris Westwood, High Performance Director at Cycling Canada, says, “The world championships in Berlin mark the end of the Olympic qualification period and they’re also the last time we’re going to see all of our main Olympic rivals in action before the Tokyo Games. I’m really looking forward to seeing how our sprint women do, particularly Kelsey Mitchell who will be racing her first-ever world championships. Remember, two years ago, she didn’t even own a bicycle!”



Team Canada, Berlin Track Cycling World Championships

Women’s Sprint

Kelsey Mitchell – Sherwood Park, AB [Team Sprint, Sprint, Keirin]

Lauriane Genest – Lévis, QC [Team Sprint, Sprint, Keirin]

Sarah Orban – Calgary, AB [Sprint, 500m Time Trial]

Women’s Endurance

Allison Beveridge – Calgary, AB [Team Pursuit, Omnium]

Georgia Simmerling – Calgary, AB [Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit]

Annie Foreman-Mackey – Kingston, ON [Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit]

Jasmin Duehring – North Vancouver, BC [Team Pursuit]

Ariane Bonhomme – Gatineau, QC [Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit]



Men’s Endurance

Derek Gee – Ottawa, ON [Team Pursuit, Omnium]

Michael Foley – Milton, ON [Team Pursuit, Points Race]

Vincent De Haitre – Ottawa, ON [Team Pursuit, Kilo Time Trial]

Jay Lamoureux – Victoria, BC [Team Pursuit]

Adam Jamieson – Barrie, ON [Team Pursuit]